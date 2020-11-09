Hungary goes full Lockdown mode

Hungary to introduce strict measures to slow the spreas of COVID19.
PM Orbán has just announced
*online teaching in high schools an universities
*closing of restaurants, spas, gyms
*curfew between 8pm and 5am
*ban on events
*ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people.
*ban on wedding parties
*sport events to be held only behind closed doors
*hotels only open for business travellers Parliament to vote on measures on Tuesday.
If MPs support the plans, they come into effect on Wednesday.
