Diocese of Arlington Looks to Hire 150 New Teachers as Demand to Attend Catholic Schools Increases

Local media in the nation's capital, is reporting that the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Virginia is trying to hire 150 new teachers. The reason is that there is so much demand from parents who want to send their children to the diocesan schools, which have remained open during the pandemic. Officials also created a virtual program for students and teachers unable to return to in-person learning. Superintendent of Schools for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Dr. Joseph Vorbach, joins to discuss the demand he has seen for spots in the Catholic schools, and from people interested in teaching in them. Dr. Vorbach explains some of the things that the Catholic schools have done to remain open during the pandemic and why it is so important to have schools remain open. With there being a waiting list of students wanting to attend, the Superintendent shares when the last time he saw this type of enrollment was and what he thinks this says about Catholic education.