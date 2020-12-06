Milan: The Basilica of St. Ambrose. Italiaslowtour on Feb 22, 2016 The Basilica of St. Ambrose is one of the oldest churches in Milan. It is a beautiful place! The colonnade is reminiscent of the … More





Italiaslowtour on Feb 22, 2016 The Basilica of St. Ambrose is one of the oldest churches in Milan. It is a beautiful place! The colonnade is reminiscent of the portico in Jerusalem and it was used for markets and trading. We enter the church by walking down 3 steps and we visit the inside and the crypt, learning something more about the history of St. Ambrose, who came to Milan as prefect and he was elected Bishop by popular acclamation without any personal intent.



► Visit St Ambrose official website:

