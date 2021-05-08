EWTN News Nightly | Friday, May 7, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden, addressed the nation in response to the latest Jobs Report showing 266,000 jobs were added last month, … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden, addressed the nation in response to the latest Jobs Report showing 266,000 jobs were added last month, which is far less than the roughly one million jobs that had been projected. And after missing for 32 years, valuable Church artifacts, including a reliquary of St. Galgano, which had been stolen, were recently discovered in Italy. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, tells us about this remarkable story. A bi-partisan group of US lawmakers wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to address global religious persecution. Director of the Conscience Project, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, shares what she thought of the letter and whether she believes it will have any effect on the White House and its policies. The month of May traditionally has been dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, but it is also Mental Health Awareness Month. Founder and President of CatholicTherapists.com, Allison Ricciardi, joins to tell us about the significance of Mental Health Awareness Month coinciding with a traditional commitment to devotions to Our Lady. Finally this evening, we are now 150 days into a special year dedicated to Saint Joseph. From Florida to California, Catholic communities around the country are calling on the guidance and intercession of Saint Joseph.