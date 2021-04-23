Pope Francis Speaks at White House Climate Summit | EWTN News Nightly Speaking virtually through an interpreter at the White House Climate Summit on Thursday, Pope Francis said, “We must care for … More





Speaking virtually through an interpreter at the White House Climate Summit on Thursday, Pope Francis said, "We must care for nature so that nature may care for us." At the same time, President Biden called for an ambitious carbon footprint reduction by 2030. But not everyone-- including Catholics--agree on the solutions needed to battle climate change, or whether the controversial and untested policies being proposed are even needed. Jay Richards, Assistant Professor at the Catholic University of America, says "In my view, the Paris accords would make very little difference and cost trillions of dollars." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.