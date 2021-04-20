Amazing!!!! Nigerian Physician, Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye cut a woman baby out her womb at 23 weeks old, successfully operated on the baby after taking out a tumor, then placed the baby back into the mum'… More

Nigerian Physician, Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye cut a woman baby out her womb at 23 weeks old, successfully operated on the baby after taking out a tumor, then placed the baby back into the mum's womb & the baby was later delivered healthy & naturally on time at 36 weeks.