Economy of Francesco Was "Juvenile Nonsense"

Francis’ hyped online event Economy of Francesco (November 19-21) was a flop.The oligarch media who like to use Francis when it suits them, basically ignored the event despite the presence of prominent globalist speakers like Jeffrey Sachs, ex-priest Leonardo Boff, and Nobel Peace Price winner Muhammad Yunus.The live-streamed video generated less than 5,000 clicks, Francis’ contribution was clicked 3,000 times.Damian Thompson wrote on Twitter.com that "every Catholic, including those on the left, should be embarrassed by the juvenile nonsense spouted at Francis' Economy of Francesco vanity project."