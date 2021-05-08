President Joe Biden Reacts to Very Disappointing April Jobs Report That was Far Off the Mark President Joe Biden, speaking to the nation on Friday said, “Today there’s more evidence that our economy … More





President Joe Biden, speaking to the nation on Friday said, “Today there’s more evidence that our economy is moving in the right direction. But it’s clear we have a long way to go.” He made the comments in response to the latest Jobs Report showing 266,000 jobs were added last month. That’s far less than the roughly one million jobs that had been projected. Meanwhile, the Covid 19 Response team has good news on the virus front, and they thanked churches as well. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Joe Biden Reacts to Very Disappointing April Jobs Report That was Far Off the MarkPresident Joe Biden, speaking to the nation on Friday said, “Today there’s more evidence that our economy is moving in the right direction. But it’s clear we have a long way to go.” He made the comments in response to the latest Jobs Report showing 266,000 jobs were added last month. That’s far less than the roughly one million jobs that had been projected. Meanwhile, the Covid 19 Response team has good news on the virus front, and they thanked churches as well. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly