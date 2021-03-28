This video explains how almost all pro-lifers today are Pelagians. By holding that unbaptized infants go to Heaven, they embrace the condemned Pelagian heresy. They deny original sin and the … More

This video explains how almost all pro-lifers today are Pelagians. By holding that unbaptized infants go to Heaven, they embrace the condemned Pelagian heresy. They deny original sin and the necessity of baptism. This contradicts Catholic dogma and the teaching of Sacred Scripture. For this reason, almost all pro-lifers reject Gods truth: the true teaching of Christ on what is necessary for supernatural and eternal life.