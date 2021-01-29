"The prophecy of Fatima was completely defied! It is a lack of sense, I would say, because according to the interpretation that seems to me most worthy of consideration, the Third Secret - which John XXIII and his successors thought inopportune to reveal - is not about a supposed conversion of Russia, still far from becoming a reality, but regards the 'revolution' in the Catholic Church."

"From … More

"The prophecy of Fatima was completely defied! It is a lack of sense, I would say, because according to the interpretation that seems to me most worthy of consideration, the Third Secret - which John XXIII and his successors thought inopportune to reveal - is not about a supposed conversion of Russia, still far from becoming a reality, but regards the 'revolution' in the Catholic Church."

"From a Council convened to throw light on the beauty and profundity of the Christian mystery by presenting the Church as the spouse of Christ, according to the beautiful words of the same Pope John XXIII, so many innovations were born that they appear to constitute a true internal revolution." - Cardinal Silvio Oddi, Il Tenero Mastino di Dio , Rome: Progetto Museali Editore, 1995, p. 217-218