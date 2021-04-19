A Good and Great Shepherd Faces Danger with a Joyful Soul We are living in the most trying of times… when many think the same as the Great Pope St. Gregory…namely that the end is near… seeing the … More





We are living in the most trying of times… when many think the same as the Great Pope St. Gregory…namely that the end is near… seeing the Church is sinking from wounds incurred on many sides, most especially from deep inside. St. Gregory, having lived through one of the most trying times in the Church's history, shows us what our response ought to be… “I am ready to die rather than permit that the Church degenerate in my days… I face danger with a joyful soul” ever trusting in the promises of Christ.



