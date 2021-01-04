EWTN News Nightly | Monday, January 4, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: Both Republicans and Democrats have spent millions of dollars, and plenty of time in Georgia, ahead of the Senate run off … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: Both Republicans and Democrats have spent millions of dollars, and plenty of time in Georgia, ahead of the Senate run off races tomorrow. They are now down to their final pleas. President Donald Trump is under fire by some for a weekend phone call with Georgia's Secretary of State concerning the results of the Presidential Election that saw a very tight race in the Peach State. Senior Political Columnist for the Washington Examiner and Resident Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Tim Carney, joins to discuss tomorrow's Runoff Elections in Georgia. In the first vote on Sunday, for the new session of Congress, House Members re-elected Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, by a count of 216 votes. Republican Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined members of the 117th Congress sworn into office, on Sunday. Miller-Meeks joins to share how she's feeling after her victory in Congress. In Rome, less than two weeks after Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk was allowed to return to Belarus after a four-month exile, the Vatican announced Sunday that Pope Francis had accepted the archbishop's resignation on his 75th birthday. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to share his analysis on why the archbishop was barred from his country and who will replace him as Archbishop of Minsk. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly