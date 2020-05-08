Patronage of Our Lady over the Order of Preachers

"O God, who, for the salvation of souls, placed the Order of Preachers under the special protection of the most blessed virgin Mary, and was pleased to pour out upon it her unceasing favours: grant … More

"O God, who, for the salvation of souls, placed the Order of Preachers under the special protection of the most blessed virgin Mary, and was pleased to pour out upon it her unceasing favours: grant to your suppliants, that we may be led to the joy of heaven through the aid of that same protectress.Through Christ our Lord. Amen." –Collect for the feast of Our Lady’s Patronage of the Order, commemorated on 8 May. Fresco from the ceiling of the chapel known as St Dominic's Cell in Santa Sabina, Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr