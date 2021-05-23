Pray the Holy Rosary: The Glorious Mysteries (Wednesday, Sunday:OT/Easter) ***Pray this new virtual rosary on: ~ Wednesdays ~ Sundays during Ordinary Time and the Easter Season*** • After praying … More





***Pray this new virtual rosary on: ~ Wednesdays ~ Sundays during Ordinary Time and the Easter Season***



• After praying the Rosary, Pray the Litany of Loreto - The Litany to the Blessed Virgin Mary



• Coronavirus Pandemic Prayers to Our Lady for Protection by Pope Francis. (To be recited after praying the Rosary - May 2020)



“Join us in praying the Holy Rosary.” -The Friend Family



“For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Matthew 18: 20



“To recite the Rosary is nothing other than to contemplate with Mary the face of Christ.”

-St. John Paul II



*****

Pray the Glorious Mysteries of the Holy Rosary on:

Wednesday - Ordinary Time

Sunday - Ordinary Time

Easter Sunday & the Sundays During the Easter Season

Pray the Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary on:

Monday - Ordinary Time

Saturday - Ordinary Time

The Sundays During the Advent Season

Christmas Day & the Sundays During the Christmas Season

Pray the Luminous Mysteries of the Holy Rosary on:

Thursday - Ordinary Time

Pray the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary on:

Tuesday - Ordinary Time

Friday - Ordinary Time

The Sundays During the Lenten Season

Daily During Holy Week

