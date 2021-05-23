Clicks3
Pray the Holy Rosary: The Glorious Mysteries (Wednesday, Sunday:OT/Easter)
***Pray this new virtual rosary on: ~ Wednesdays ~ Sundays during Ordinary Time and the Easter Season***
• After praying the Rosary, Pray the Litany of Loreto - The Litany to the Blessed Virgin Mary youtube.com/watch?v=0ErlUajLcdk
• Coronavirus Pandemic Prayers to Our Lady for Protection by Pope Francis. (To be recited after praying the Rosary - May 2020) youtube.com/watch?v=tg2mzzE_YPM
“Join us in praying the Holy Rosary.” -The Friend Family
“For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Matthew 18: 20
“To recite the Rosary is nothing other than to contemplate with Mary the face of Christ.”
-St. John Paul II
Pray the Glorious Mysteries of the Holy Rosary on:
Wednesday - Ordinary Time
Sunday - Ordinary Time
Easter Sunday & the Sundays During the Easter Season
• Link: youtube.com/watch?v=3UbhPm43h-c
Pray the Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary on:
Monday - Ordinary Time
Saturday - Ordinary Time
The Sundays During the Advent Season
Christmas Day & the Sundays During the Christmas Season
• Link: youtube.com/watch?v=Au4_3TZ12uU
Pray the Luminous Mysteries of the Holy Rosary on:
Thursday - Ordinary Time
• Link: youtube.com/watch?v=soj1oAMo6bM
Pray the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary on:
Tuesday - Ordinary Time
Friday - Ordinary Time
The Sundays During the Lenten Season
Daily During Holy Week
• Link: youtube.com/watch?v=372YtaNXAWI
