De Profundis
1
1 hour ago
A woman chose euthanasia rather than face COVID19 lockdown again, in a nursing home. Doctors in Canada obliged.
Tesa
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
Here is the first case
ctvnews.ca/…cally-assisted-death-1.5197140
