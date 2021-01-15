USCIRF Commissioner Discusses China's Mass Detention of Uyghur Muslims | EWTN News Nightly As China's mass detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang continues, the U.S. government announces it will … More





As China's mass detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang continues, the U.S. government announces it will halt imports of cotton and tomatoes from the region, in its most sweeping action yet to pressure the Communist Party over its campaign against ethnic minorities. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), estimates that anywhere from 900,000 to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslims in Xinjiang have been detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps. USCIRF Commissioner Nury Turkel, joins to discuss how USCIRF has deemed China a top religious freedom concern in 2021 and to give us a sense of conditions for Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. With the U.S. joining other countries in slowing the importation of goods from Xinjiang, Turkel shares how significant this kind of global economic pressure will be in helping to stop the forced labor of the Uyghurs. The USCIRF commissioner also explains what to keep an eye on with China's recent crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong and what are some other countries and issues he is watching closely.