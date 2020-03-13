The Matrix | Perennial Philosophy

Perennial philosophy is a “perspective in modern spirituality which views each of the world's religious traditions as sharing a single, metaphysical truth or origin from which all esoteric and … More

facebook.com Perennial philosophy is a “perspective in modern spirituality which views each of the world's religious traditions as sharing a single, metaphysical truth or origin from which all esoteric and exoteric knowledge and doctrine has grown”. The trilogy has a whole often gets a bad rap, but I think that all three are incredible achievements, flawed, but beautifully ambitious in ways few films attempt. I explore just a few of the philosophical ideas touched on by The Wachowski's, and hopefully give you a reason to go back and watch them again with a new perspective. A tremendous source when writing this video(a few quotes are pulled directly from it), is a documentary that you can watch on Vimeo called “Return to Source: Philosophy and The Matrix” that goes much deeper than I can in a short video, so if you want to learn more about the philosophy explored in the trilogy, it should be of great interest to you. vimeo.com All music used in this video comes from the film's soundtrack. Follow me: patreon.com twitter.com P.S. I started working on this video well before the news broke about the series being rebooted, so it's totally coincidental, I just happened to choose the topic at random, as I'm a huge fan of the trilogy. Though I should note, I'm cautiously optimistic at the thought of more Matrix films.