Prosecution For Sede Father Who Fought Blasphemious Art
Sedisvacantist Father Jaqmin and his altar servant have to go to a Belgian court with 4 others for molesting the Modern Art 'Holy Cow' in the ex church of Kuttekoven Belgium end 2017. The fine is up to 1 year Prison.
Blashemous art in an ex Church. Europe is doomed. Simple as that.
Give that priest and his altar servant a medal.