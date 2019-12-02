Clicks312

Prosecution For Sede Father Who Fought Blasphemious Art

De Profundis
3
Sedisvacantist Father Jaqmin and his altar servant have to go to a Belgian court with 4 others for molesting the Modern Art 'Holy Cow' in the ex church of Kuttekoven Belgium end 2017. The fine is up to 1 year Prison.
Ultraviolet
Blashemous art in an ex Church. Europe is doomed. Simple as that.
mattsixteen24
Give that priest and his altar servant a medal.
tbswv
Desecrating a pagan blasphemous statue hardly qualifies a priest as sedevacantist.
