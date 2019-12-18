O Adonai O.P. (18 Decembris)

OPChant The second O-Antiphon according to the dominican tradition which is sung on the 18th of december. O Adonai, et Dux domus Israel, qui Moysi in igne flammae rubi apparuisti, et ei in Sina … More

OPChant The second O-Antiphon according to the dominican tradition which is sung on the 18th of december. O Adonai, et Dux domus Israel, qui Moysi in igne flammae rubi apparuisti, et ei in Sina legem dedisti: veni ad redimendum nos in brachio extento. O Adonai, and leader of the House of Israel, who appeared to Moses in the fire of the burning bush and gave him the law on Sinai: Come and redeem us with an outstretched arm. Friars: Stefan Ansinger O.P. & Alexandre Frezzato O.P.