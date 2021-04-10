President Biden Signs Executive Order Creating Commission on Supreme Court | EWTN News Nightly The White House announced today the formation of a special committee to review possible reforms to … More





The White House announced today the formation of a special committee to review possible reforms to the nation's high court. The Judicial Crisis Network strongly criticized the move, tweeting in part. "Biden trying to throw a bone to his liberal, dark money overlords." A current High Court justice is also sending out a warning. At the same time, the White House's fiscal (2022) budget request includes a substantial increase in Title X funding for what it calls "vital reproductive…health services." Pro-life advocates fear more money will lead to more abortions. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.