192. To live in Love

Offering our life to God is the answer he seeks. In this way, he can fulfill his dream in people. Then, let’s invite people to let themselves be loved and open their hearts to the Presence of God. Let’s invite them to give their lives to God.Let’s tell them that his Love is free and perfect.He gave us the gift of his life and he expects from us the answer to his Love.May we offer him our life in answer to his Eternal Life for us. Let’s offer love in response to his Love. Let’s also observe the fruits that the Spirit transmits to people and we’ll discover God present in them.Book : Here, where we areNormand Thomas