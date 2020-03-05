Why Did Francis Create Such a Disaster with the Amazon Synod?

At the Amazon Synod, Francis followed Argentinean President Juan Perón’s (+1974) words, “I put the turning-light to the left, but I turn to the right," Caminante-Wanderer.Blogspot.com (February 26) writes.Caminante also quotes Peronist President Néstor Kirchner (+2010): "Don't listen to what I say, but look at what I do."The blog calls Francis “a Peronist,” saying that Francis’ nonsensical Amazon exhortation had the only effect that it was echoed by some imbecile priests, while “Bergoglio made conservative decisions.”