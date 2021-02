TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: FEBRUARY 23: GARY WAYNE, “OCCULTIC NUMEROLOGY, FORERUNNERS TO ANTICHRIST, ROME’S NEWCHURCH, FALSE PROPHETS & THE BEAST SYSTEM”

PROPHECY AUTHOR AND SPEAKER GARY WAYNE FROM GENESIS6CONSPIRACY JOINS THE SHOW AGAIN TO DISCUSS:THE SPIRIT OF ANTICHRISTANTICHRIST FORERUNNERS, HIS LINEAGE AND MILITARY POWERESSOCCULTIC NUMEROLOGY BEING USED IN MODERN TIMES, 666, 10, 33, 13MASONIC FALSE ECUMENISNVATICAN 2 NEWCHURCHSIGNS BEFORE ANTICHRIST’S ARRIVALLEFTIST SOCIAL JUSTICETHEOSOPHY/NEW AGEAND MORE!***ALSO ON THE TRADCATKNIGHT PODCAST TODAY ARE THE ANGRY PREPPER, MITCH GERBER & LEO ZAGAMI!!