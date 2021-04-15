Forgiving my son's murder | Northern Ireland | EWTN News As violent riots break out again in Northern Ireland, for many it will bring back memories of the fighting from the '60s to the '90s known … More

As violent riots break out again in Northern Ireland, for many it will bring back memories of the fighting from the '60s to the '90s known as 'The Troubles'. EWTN's Colm Flynn travels to Northern Ireland to hear an incredible story of faith and forgiveness from Bridie McGoldrick, whose son was murdered simply because he was Catholic. He left behind a wife and child, with another baby on the way... Our thanks to RTÉ and Scratch Films for this beautiful report.