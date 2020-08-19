Catholic Seton Hall University About Their Hard-Rock Radio: Everything Is "Clean"

Catholic Seton Hall University communication office responds to complaints about their Hard Rock Radio WSOU with a standard text.
Michael Hichborn recently published details about WSOU's satanic, blasphemous and violent content. However, for the communication office this is all “misinformation,” any wrongdoing is categorically denied. The text says:
Thank you for contacting Seton Hall University about radio station WSOU. Unfortunately, misinformation about the station has recently circulated. To clarify, please note:
Founded in 1948, WSOU is an award-winning, student-managed radio station.
WSOU educates and entertains through music, news, sports, and public affairs; provides a hands-on learning experience for students; promotes a diverse and collaborative working environment; and encourages students and listeners to pursue a quest for lifelong learning sustained by Catholic values.
Every song that WSOU plays must meet strict FCC standards for content. In addition, its music also must meet even stricter University standards for content.
Everything that airs on WSOU is “clean,” meaning songs are edited to remove offensive lyrics.
The station airs Holy Mass every Sunday and a variety of Catholic shows weekly. WSOU also airs news and sports programming as well as a mix of music genres.
WSOU is the recipient of numerous industry awards, including the prestigious Marconi and Peabody Awards
The students of WSOU annually collect donations for the Community Foodbank of New Jersey and the Our Lady of the Sioux Church, among other community service efforts.
WSOU is committed to strengthening Seton Hall’s Catholic and academic identity, developing a culture of engagement and service, and meeting the experiential educational and cultural needs of the campus and the community at large.
