President Donald Trump Speaks to Reporters, Denouncing Violence | EWTN News Nightly President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters today before heading to Texas to visit the border wall, said his … More





President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters today before heading to Texas to visit the border wall, said his speech given before deadly violence overtook Capitol Hill last week was analyzed by some to be “totally appropriate.” At the same time he denounced the mayhem and destruction that took place. “We want no violence. Never violence. We want absolutely no violence.” The president, who has just a week left in office, also slammed Big Tech as well as lawmakers’ efforts to impeach him that are currently underway. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen has the story. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Donald Trump Speaks to Reporters, Denouncing Violence | EWTN News NightlyPresident Donald Trump, speaking to reporters today before heading to Texas to visit the border wall, said his speech given before deadly violence overtook Capitol Hill last week was analyzed by some to be “totally appropriate.” At the same time he denounced the mayhem and destruction that took place. “We want no violence. Never violence. We want absolutely no violence.” The president, who has just a week left in office, also slammed Big Tech as well as lawmakers’ efforts to impeach him that are currently underway. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen has the story. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly