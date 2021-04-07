Ireland 2021. Elected politicians walking around with cameras filming private citizens who pray on the street. Cathal McCarthy: "Councillor Elisa O'Donovan's unhinged antics outside the Sacred Heart … More

Cathal McCarthy: "Councillor Elisa O'Donovan's unhinged antics outside the Sacred Heart Church on Palm Sunday, 28th March 2021, as she calls the Gardaí and "respectfully" asks (shouts at) people to leave - there is nothing respectful about interrupting people as thye practice their faith. Contrary to what the Cllr. O'Donovans loolah associates in the far-left "Limerick Against Fascism" claim, my modus operandi is to record the interactions of the people trying to disrupt the Rosary and the congregants from my perch on the steps of a Georgian building across the road from the church; while I did move closer to try and get better audio recording, at no point did I approach Cllr. O'Donovan, she crosses the road to me on two occasions. "