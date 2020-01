“Surrogacy is a commercial trade. There’s huge amounts of exploitation. The inside of a woman’s body is being used as a workplace” Women’s rights campaigner reacts to Law Commission proposals to … More

“Surrogacy is a commercial trade. There’s huge amounts of exploitation. The inside of a woman’s body is being used as a workplace” Women’s rights campaigner reacts to Law Commission proposals to allow social media ads for surrogacy in the UK