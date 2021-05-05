Myanmar's Security Forces Open Fire on Protestors, Pope Francis Asks for Prayers for Peace Pope Francis has asked for prayers for peace in Myanmar. On Sunday, the Holy Father invited the faithful to … More





Pope Francis has asked for prayers for peace in Myanmar. On Sunday, the Holy Father invited the faithful to dedicate one Hail Mary of the rosary each day for the conflicted country. His appeal came as Myanmar's security forces opened fire on protestors against military rule. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn, joins to share what more Pope Francis has said. Flynn explains what the situation is like for the country at the moment and discusses how the Church in Myanmar is responding.