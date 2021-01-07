World Over - 2021-01-07 - Bill Donohue and Fr. Robert Sirico with Raymond Arroyo BILL DONOHUE, president of The Catholic League and FR. ROBERT SIRICO, president of The Acton Institute share their … More

World Over - 2021-01-07 - Bill Donohue and Fr. Robert Sirico with Raymond Arroyo



BILL DONOHUE, president of The Catholic League and FR. ROBERT SIRICO, president of The Acton Institute share their thoughts on the violence that transpired this week by protesters in Washington, DC at the US Capitol.