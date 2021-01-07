Clicks3
World Over - 2021-01-07 - Bill Donohue and Fr. Robert Sirico with Raymond Arroyo
BILL DONOHUE, president of The Catholic League and FR. ROBERT SIRICO, president of The Acton Institute share their thoughts on the violence that transpired this week by protesters in Washington, DC at the US Capitol.
