Clicks6
The Station of The Cross
Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse is the founder of the Ruth Institute, a global non-profit organization that defends the family at home and in the public square and equips others to do the same. She is …More
Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse is the founder of the Ruth Institute, a global non-profit organization that defends the family at home and in the public square and equips others to do the same. She is passionate about equipping family advocates with the knowledge and confidence to defend the family at home and in the public square.

To learn more, visit ruthinstitute.org

Subscribe to the Ruth Institute on YouTube to view The Dr. J Video Podcast: youtube.com/channel/UCjiIv9YsKT37XxDGv2MmtUg
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up