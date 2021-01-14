Violent thunderstorm hits Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. In Brazil, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, there was a severe thunderstorm with a downpour. Local residents, who were taken by surprise by … More





In Brazil, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, there was a severe thunderstorm with a downpour. Local residents, who were taken by surprise by the bad weather, were forced to seek shelter. The storm lasted for about 2 hours and caused local flooding. Roofs were also blown off some houses by strong gusts of wind.



Recall that Rio Grande do Sul is the southernmost state of Brazil, in its southern region. The administrative center is the city of Porto Alegre. In the north, it borders the state of Santa Catarina, in the south - with Uruguay, in the west along the Uruguay River - with Argentina.



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



World Flood Playlist:



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



#Thunderstorm

#Brazil

#RioGrandeDoSul Violent thunderstorm hits Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil.In Brazil, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, there was a severe thunderstorm with a downpour. Local residents, who were taken by surprise by the bad weather, were forced to seek shelter. The storm lasted for about 2 hours and caused local flooding. Roofs were also blown off some houses by strong gusts of wind.Recall that Rio Grande do Sul is the southernmost state of Brazil, in its southern region. The administrative center is the city of Porto Alegre. In the north, it borders the state of Santa Catarina, in the south - with Uruguay, in the west along the Uruguay River - with Argentina.Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteor:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.World Flood Playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYn5-8CpPZnRKI-JkVtBaP5x Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.