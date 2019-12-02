Fiat Pax in Muris tuis

"Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee. Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces." – Ps 121:6-7, which is the responsorial psalm used in these first … More

"Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee. Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces." – Ps 121:6-7, which is the responsorial psalm used in these first days of Advent. This photo is of the Jaffa Gate and the walls of Jerusalem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr