Star of Heaven Prayer - Stella coeli
Star of Heaven, who nourished the Lord and rooted up the plague of death which our first parents planted, may that star now deign to restrain the constellations whose strife brings the people the …More
Star of Heaven,
who nourished the Lord
and rooted up the plague of death
which our first parents planted,
may that star now deign
to restrain the constellations
whose strife brings the people
the ulcers of a terrible death.
Oh glorious star of the sea,
save us from the plague.
Hear us: for your Son
who honors you denies you
nothing.
Jesus, save us, we for whom the
Virgin Mother prays to you.
Full version of this prayer here:-
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has arrested this scourge in many places.
Stella Coeli
The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord
drove away the plague of death which the first
parents of man brought into the world. May
this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish
that foul constellation whose battles have
slain the people with the wound of death.
O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from
pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours
Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,
for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.
V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
R: That we may be made worthy of the promises
of Christ.
Let us pray
O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,
Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy
people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy
hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts
Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,
grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed
from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully
save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,
Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,
world without end. Amen.
Stella coeli extirpavit
qu[a)e lactavit Dominum
Mortis pestem, quam plantavit
primusparens hominum.
Ipsa stella nunc dignetur
sydera compescere;
quorum bella plebem cedunt
dire mortis vlcere.
O gloriosa stella mans,
a peste succurre nobis,
Audi nos: nam Filius tuus
nihil negans to honorat.
Salva nos, Jesu, pro quibus Jesus,
virgo mater to orat.
