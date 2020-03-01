Star of Heaven Prayer - Stella coeli

Full version of this prayer here:-



The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the … More

Full version of this prayer here:-



The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has arrested this scourge in many places.



Stella Coeli



The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord

drove away the plague of death which the first

parents of man brought into the world. May

this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish

that foul constellation whose battles have

slain the people with the wound of death.

O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from

pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours

Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,

for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.

V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.

R: That we may be made worthy of the promises

of Christ.



Let us pray



O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,

Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy

people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy

hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts

Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,

grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed

from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully

save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,

Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,

world without end. Amen.