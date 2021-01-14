EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, January 13, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. House … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Donald Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. House Democrats say the president is responsible for motivating his supporters to cause mayhem at the Capitol building. The president issued a brief statement through the White House Press Office Wednesday imploring Americans to cause no harm: "I urge that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind." The editorial director at 'The Daily Caller,' Vince Coglianese, joins to talk about the impeachment proceedings. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reinstated the Food and Drug Administration's requirement that women obtain an abortion pill from a doctor in person. Chair of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Dr. Christina Francis, joins to share her reaction to this ruling and its significance. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss what was written in a March 2019 letter, which was recently leaked to an Italian newspaper, in which Cardinal Pietro Parolin wrote to the president of the Vatican Bank asking for a loan to pay off a mortgage on a property in London. This comes while Pope Francis is in the process of cleaning up the Holy See's finances.