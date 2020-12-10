 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
How to Stay Open? Church Turned Into “Strip Club” (Video)

Two leaders of Protestant megachurches in California decided to rebrand their churches into “strip clubs.”

This happened following the ruling of a San Diego judge who decided that strip clubs may reopen during the Covid-19 regime while churches must remain closed (TheGreggJarrett.com, December 1).

One of the preachers, Rob McCoy, was previously confronted with a filing of contempt after continuing indoor services despite a court injunction. He calls the restrictions insane, “Cannot America see the hypocrisy and the stupidity of all this? You’re being lied to.”

During a church service, McCoy played a video showing former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee who suggested to reopen churches as “temporary strip club.”

