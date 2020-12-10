How to Stay Open? Church Turned Into “Strip Club” (Video)

Two leaders of Protestant megachurches in California decided to rebrand their churches into “strip clubs.”This happened following the ruling of a San Diego judge who decided that strip clubs may reopen during the Covid-19 regime while churches must remain closed (TheGreggJarrett.com, December 1).One of the preachers, Rob McCoy, was previously confronted with a filing of contempt after continuing indoor services despite a court injunction. He calls the restrictions insane, “Cannot America see the hypocrisy and the stupidity of all this? You’re being lied to.”During a church service, McCoy played a video showing former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee who suggested to reopen churches as “temporary strip club.”