If Trump loses Joe Biden will *RESIGN as President and APPOINT* USA’s First Female President

Joe Biden isn't in good condition but he has a strong chance to beat Trump in November's presidential election. If Biden wins in November, I will explain how Biden will hand over his power.Everyone sees that Biden is not mentally healthy, so once elected after a few months, Taylor Marshall predicts that he will "heroically" resign and hand the Presidency to his selected Vice President and "bring justice". This will symbolize the older white man handing over his long-held power to a female, or perhaps to a female of color. It will become a "heroic moment" after the difficulties of 2020.