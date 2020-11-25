Bishop Dead At 104

Bishop Emeritus Damian Iguacen, the world's oldest bishop, died on November 24 in a Catholic residence in Huesca, Spain, at 104.He was ordained a bishop in 1941, five years after the Spanish Red Terror had tortured and killed 13 bishops, 30’000 priests and monks, and 283 nuns.In 1991, Iguacen retired as Bishop of Tenerife (North Africa). On his 104th birthday in February, his last public appearance, he was in a wheelchair but until recently he concelebrated daily mass.Iguacen published several studies and books on the historical heritage and Marian devotions.