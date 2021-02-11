Clicks7
Light in the Darkness "O God, who through the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin, hast prepared a worthy dwelling place for Thy Son: grant, we humbly pray Thee, that celebrating the apparition of …More
Light in the Darkness
"O God, who through the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin, hast prepared a worthy dwelling place for Thy Son: grant, we humbly pray Thee, that celebrating the apparition of this same Virgin we may obtain health both of soul and body." Amen! – Collect for the feast of the Apparition of the Immaculate Conception at Lourdes, 11 February.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
"O God, who through the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin, hast prepared a worthy dwelling place for Thy Son: grant, we humbly pray Thee, that celebrating the apparition of this same Virgin we may obtain health both of soul and body." Amen! – Collect for the feast of the Apparition of the Immaculate Conception at Lourdes, 11 February.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr