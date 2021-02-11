Light in the Darkness "O God, who through the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin, hast prepared a worthy dwelling place for Thy Son: grant, we humbly pray Thee, that celebrating the apparition of … More

"O God, who through the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin, hast prepared a worthy dwelling place for Thy Son: grant, we humbly pray Thee, that celebrating the apparition of this same Virgin we may obtain health both of soul and body." Amen! – Collect for the feast of the Apparition of the Immaculate Conception at Lourdes, 11 February.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr