LawrenceOP-Fan
Light in the Darkness "O God, who through the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin, hast prepared a worthy dwelling place for Thy Son: grant, we humbly pray Thee, that celebrating the apparition of …More
Light in the Darkness

"O God, who through the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin, hast prepared a worthy dwelling place for Thy Son: grant, we humbly pray Thee, that celebrating the apparition of this same Virgin we may obtain health both of soul and body." Amen! – Collect for the feast of the Apparition of the Immaculate Conception at Lourdes, 11 February.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
