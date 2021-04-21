EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, April 21, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Co-host of EWTN's God's Blueprint for a Happy Life, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, joins to share his thoughts on the … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: Co-host of EWTN's God's Blueprint for a Happy Life, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, joins to share his thoughts on the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd. He tells us how we can move forward, come together and start healing as a nation. In the wake of this conviction, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are urging Congress to pass the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act." And reaction of the guilty verdict also echoed in the halls of Congress on Capitol Hill. Democrats continue to say this verdict is just the beginning and has renewed efforts to pass police reform. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promises the Senate will pass police reform soon. Meanwhile, the Biden administration formally announced its support for making Washington, D.C. a state. Legal Fellow at the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies at the Heritage Foundation, Zack Smith, joins to share his thoughts on the Biden administration supporting this proposal and why it is being pushed now. A new report states that 67% of the world's population lives in countries where religious freedom is being violated. Editor-in-Chief of Aid to the Church in Need's 2021 Religious Freedom Report and their Advocacy Officer at the European Union and United Nations, Marcela Szymanski, shares what is new about this year's report, and what stayed the same from last year.