Fight to Restore Notre Dame After the Fire -- the Jewel of Faith
Sign the petition of the French TFP: flechenotredame.org
Some 35 young Catholics from ten countries gathered with older TFP members on the streets of France to fight for the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris as it was before the fire.
This effort took place at the end of an annual summer conference organized by TFP Student Action (Europe), the European branch of the Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family and Property. The campaign visited multiple French cities, including Thionville, Strasbourg, Nancy and Rheims and called on people to sign an international petition addressed to the President and the Cultural Minister of France, which demands that the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral be done “identically, as it was” before the fire.
The TFP campaign was launched because President Emmanuel Macron implied that the restoration needed a “contemporary architectural gesture.” Additionally, the future of the Cathedral remains uncertain as a law passed in the French Parliament on the 16th of July, 2019 does not prescribe a duty to restore the cathedral as it was, despite previous attempts to that end by the Senate.
The campaign was conducted with the trademark symbols of the TFP – standards with the golden lion, crimson red capes, orderly and peaceful volunteers and patriotic music.
