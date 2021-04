The parish Precious Blood in New Jersey, who tied permission to go to confession to being vaccinated against Covid, has backed down.The priest found an option to hear confessions for the non-jabbed outside the confessional.Wdtprs.com (March 29) reports that one faithful called the parish, told the priest-priest that he was in a state of grave sin, asked for Confession but admitted that he was not vaccinated, and was refused.