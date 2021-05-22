After 11 days of deadly violence in the Holy Land, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect early Friday morning, May 21, in the Middle East. Pope Francis is calling on the world's Catholics … More

After 11 days of deadly violence in the Holy Land, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect early Friday morning, May 21, in the Middle East. Pope Francis is calling on the world's Catholics to pray this weekend for dialogue, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence, ending the week just as he started it: in prayer. currentsnews