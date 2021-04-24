EWTN News In Depth Full Show | April 23, 2021 After a year of COVID lockdowns, around the world, EWTN's News In Depth looks at the spiritual, physical and legal impacts the pandemic has had in the U.… More

After a year of COVID lockdowns, around the world, EWTN's News In Depth looks at the spiritual, physical and legal impacts the pandemic has had in the U.S. and Europe. Host Montse Alvarado speaks with EWTN correspondent Erik Rosales about his personal battle to survive the disease and his emotional stay in the hospital. We also hear from Dr. Eustace Fernandes who is on the front lines treating COVID patients. COVID lockdowns have, in some areas of the United States, targeted religious institutions including Catholic parishes. Montse Alvarado speaks with the top legal minds fighting for religious liberty. Plus, a new lawsuit to overturn the Blaine Amendment in South Carolina claiming it discriminates against Catholics and African Americans.