Clicks27

St Bernadette Soubirous pray for us

Angie W.
32
“I shall do everything for Heaven, my true home.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Knights4Christ and one more user like this.
Knights4Christ likes this.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Angie W.
“From this moment on, anything concerning me is no longer of any interest to me. I must belong entirely to God and God alone. Never to myself.”
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Angie W.
“O Jesus, I would rather die a thousand deaths than be unfaithful to you!”
  • Report
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
One more comment from Angie W.
Angie W.
“The Eucharist bathes the tormented soul in light and love. Then the soul appreciates these words, 'Come all you who are sick, I will restore your health.'
St Bernadette Soubirous pray for us
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up