St Bernadette Soubirous pray for us
“I shall do everything for Heaven, my true home.
Knights4Christ
“From this moment on, anything concerning me is no longer of any interest to me. I must belong entirely to God and God alone. Never to myself.”
“O Jesus, I would rather die a thousand deaths than be unfaithful to you!”
One more comment from Angie W.
“The Eucharist bathes the tormented soul in light and love. Then the soul appreciates these words, 'Come all you who are sick, I will restore your health.'
