"The way to overthrow the demon when he arouses in us thoughts of hatred against those who harm us is to immediately pray for their conversion"

(Curé of Ars)

"It is self-love that we always make it seem like we only deserve praise; while we should only seek the insults that are due to us ”

(Jean-Marie Vianney)

“ We must hate only the devil, sin and ourselves ”

(Curé of Ars)