The Queen’s Christmas Day Message 2020 The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways … More





The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’



Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19.



#Queen #Christmasmessage #Christmas The Queen’s Christmas Day Message 2020The Queen delivered her annual Christmas Day message where she stated that even though this year has ‘necessarily’ kept people apart, it has ‘in many ways brought us closer.’Her Majesty also thanked young people for the part they have played in combatting Covid-19.