"Es ist leichter, starke Kinder heranzubilden, als gebrochene Menschen zu reparieren."
Erich Foltyn
viele kommen gesund und wohlgenährt von Mutter und in ein paar Jahren kugeln sie als Wracks auf den Straßen herum.
