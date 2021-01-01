Circumcision of Christ "When the eighth day came and the child was to be circumcised, they gave him the name Jesus, the name the angel had given him before his conception." – Luke 2:21, which is … More

Circumcision of Christ



"When the eighth day came and the child was to be circumcised, they gave him the name Jesus, the name the angel had given him before his conception." – Luke 2:21, which is part of today's Gospel for the Octave day of Christmas. Detail from the 17th-century choir screen of Chartres Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr