EWTN Bookmark - Charbel Raish: How Islam Led Me Back to Christ

Charbel Raish, Director of Parousia Media in Sydney, Australia, joins EWTN Bookmark's Doug Keck to discuss How Islam Led Me Back to Christ: My Conversion Testimony. The son of devout Catholics, Charbel nevertheless fell away from his childhood upbringing, and was on the point of giving his life to Allah and Muhamed when he was ordered by his mother to go to church and ask God if His wish were that he become Muslim. The answer, and much more, is in Charbel's amazing account of all that God has done in his life. How Islam Led Me Back to Christ: My Conversion Testimony is available from ewtnreligiouscatalogue.com